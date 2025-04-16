Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 832,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,194,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 5.45% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 119,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1793 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

