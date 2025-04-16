Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cencora by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Cencora by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Cencora by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $284.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.84. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $296.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total value of $3,928,916.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,680,732.63. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,675 shares of company stock worth $8,034,778. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.