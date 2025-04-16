Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.95.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PLTR opened at $98.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.92, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.83.
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
