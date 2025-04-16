William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 14th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

NYSE:BMY opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.11%.

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

