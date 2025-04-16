Analyzing Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT) & Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL)

Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL – Get Free Report) and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Generation Alpha and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Alpha 0 0 0 0 0.00 Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock 0 0 0 1 4.00

Given Generation Alpha’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Generation Alpha is more favorable than Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Alpha N/A N/A N/A Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock -6.74% -10.19% -7.83%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Generation Alpha and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Generation Alpha has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 60.8% of Generation Alpha shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Generation Alpha and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Alpha N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock $122.98 million 1.55 -$7.52 million ($0.13) -18.69

Generation Alpha has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock.

Summary

Generation Alpha beats Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Alpha

Generation Alpha, Inc. focuses on the research, design, development, and manufacturing of indoor horticulture lighting, plant nutrient products, and ancillary equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers digital ballasts; metal halide, and mercury vapor and high-pressure sodium lamps; light emitting diode lighting products that produce less heat; digital lighting controller, a temperature monitoring control system; reflectors; and high intensity lighting accessories, as well as plant nutrients and fertilizers. It primarily serves commercial and retail cannabis growers in the medical and adult use recreational markets; distributors; and retailers. Generation Alpha, Inc. markets its products directly; and through distributors to hydroponic retailers, as well as through direct contacts, online email advertising, social media, trade magazine advertising, trade show promotions, and cross-promotional offerings, as well as ecommerce websites. The company was formerly known as Solis Tek Inc. Generation Alpha, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Upland, California.

About Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock

Performant Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

