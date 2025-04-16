Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

AWK opened at $146.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

