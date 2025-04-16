Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 5,619 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Polaris by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Polaris by 19.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 93.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 18,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 10.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $90.62.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Polaris

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.