Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Cut by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,188,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $8,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

