Savvy Advisors Inc. Sells 494 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Savvy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 449,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBB stock opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.81. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

