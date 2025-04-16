SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,336 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Omnicom Group by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.02.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

