Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Toro had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 176.49%.

Shares of TORO stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. Toro has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

