Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NNCHY stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. Nissan Chemical has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of -0.05.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 18.80%.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

