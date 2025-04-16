Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading 9.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 21,391,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 29,011,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Up 9.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,845.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

About Corcel

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

