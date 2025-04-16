Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA) Short Interest Down 44.5% in March

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,800 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the March 15th total of 728,200 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Syra Health Trading Down 13.1 %

NASDAQ SYRA opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.47. Syra Health has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Syra Health had a negative return on equity of 131.94% and a negative net margin of 54.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syra Health will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Syra Health

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

