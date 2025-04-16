NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 5,301 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises 2.6% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.49% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $82,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 841,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 903,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

