Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 153,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,246,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after acquiring an additional 711,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

