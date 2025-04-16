Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,771,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 138,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 71,793 shares during the period. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 207,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 101,138 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

