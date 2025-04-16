Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 30,890 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPIP. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPIP opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

