17,021 Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Bought by Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC owned about 0.44% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

JPME opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $87.85 and a twelve month high of $111.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average of $103.86. The stock has a market cap of $321.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.98.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

