Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 129.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PAAA opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

