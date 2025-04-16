Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 209 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,561,000 after buying an additional 95,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 352.8% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.63.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

