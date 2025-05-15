Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $16.06 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 544,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $16,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DFAI opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $33.18.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

