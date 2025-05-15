Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 10,682 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $1,378,794,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837,407 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 619.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,014,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039,845 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,256,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.62.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.16.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $10,115,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $29,604,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $33,991,738.90. This trade represents a 46.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,178,500 shares of company stock worth $241,903,805 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

