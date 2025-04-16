Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for about 0.9% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $29,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $132,817,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,057,000 after buying an additional 643,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,523,000 after buying an additional 471,507 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,834,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $173.95 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.25. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.45.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

