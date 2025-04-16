FY2025 EPS Estimate for Theratechnologies Cut by Analyst

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Free Report) – Analysts at Leede Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

TH has been the subject of several other research reports. Research Capitl upgraded Theratechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jones Trading upgraded Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of Theratechnologies stock opened at C$3.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$118.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -293.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of C$1.59 and a 1 year high of C$4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.17.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company that addresses the unmet medical needs of HIV patients. It mainly operates in Canada and the United States. The company has two approved products, EGRIFTA marketed in Canada and the United States, and Trogarzo approved for commercialization in the United States.

