Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for IPG Photonics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IPGP. CL King upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $92.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.97.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,335,000 after acquiring an additional 173,584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,751,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 999,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,694,000 after buying an additional 28,606 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 375,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after acquiring an additional 95,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 19,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

