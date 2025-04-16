Everest Management Corp. Purchases Shares of 238 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Everest Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,200,485,000 after buying an additional 198,148 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 356.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.31.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.57, for a total value of $691,555.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,322.87. This represents a 15.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX opened at $976.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $957.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $887.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

