Raiffeisen Bank International AG Purchases New Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,879 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,502,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $1,890,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Autodesk by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 31,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 289,437 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,549,000 after buying an additional 45,732 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,579 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $938,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.36.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $295.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.31.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

