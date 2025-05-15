Private Capital Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Weinberger Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $540.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

