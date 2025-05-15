Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,343,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,835 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Exxon Mobil worth $252,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $467.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

