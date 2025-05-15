Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,420,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,323 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $178,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,118,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 408,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $84.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.75.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.56.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

