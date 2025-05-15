NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 182.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 15,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $163.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.34. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $183.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. The trade was a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

