Everest Management Corp. Purchases Shares of 2,408 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Everest Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 107,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,971,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 287,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 204,283 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.34.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.