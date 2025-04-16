Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.9% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 45,660 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 220,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.40.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.