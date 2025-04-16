Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $186.76 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

