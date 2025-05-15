ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,382 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Marvell Technology worth $121,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.27.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,797. This represents a 3.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $685,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,528. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.