NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,665,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795,467 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 8.90% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $69,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 515,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 127,114 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 90,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,553,000.

PYLD stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

