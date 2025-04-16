Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,666,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,414,000 after acquiring an additional 83,381 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after acquiring an additional 98,227 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 590,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 276,534 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

NYSE ETD opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $292,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,641,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,058,559.35. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $846,400. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

