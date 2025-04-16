Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,002 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,584 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $25.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEO. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

