Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the March 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZD. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of AMZD opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $16.84.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why Uber’s Stock Could Soar on AV Growth and Tariff Resilience
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.