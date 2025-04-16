Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the March 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZD. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of AMZD opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

