Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Plans Apr 25 Dividend of $0.06

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) announced a apr 25 dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Thursday, May 15th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

WCP stock opened at C$7.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.82. The stock has a market cap of C$4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$6.87 and a twelve month high of C$11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.42 per share, with a total value of C$252,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 9,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,939.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 98,120 shares of company stock worth $835,336. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

