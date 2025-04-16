Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on May 1st

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Dynex Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 120.9% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 125.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.6%.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE DX opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on DX

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.