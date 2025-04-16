Short Interest in Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS) Declines By 68.4%

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ABCS opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.91. Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Get Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF alerts:

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

About Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF

The Alpha Blue Capital US Small-Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (ABCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that aims for long-term capital appreciation by investing in US small- and mid-cap stocks and ETFs. ABCS was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by Alpha.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.