Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Shares Up 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) rose 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.49. Approximately 859,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 625,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of C$809.30 million, a PE ratio of -47.23 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

In other news, insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total transaction of C$41,360.00. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.

