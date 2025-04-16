Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Purchased by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.6% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $19,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,021,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,310,000 after acquiring an additional 71,643 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,338,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,407,000 after purchasing an additional 142,187 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,203,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,753,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $26.12.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

