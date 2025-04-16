Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $43.01.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

