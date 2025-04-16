Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $328,000 Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,213,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,867 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 237,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,382,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,394,000 after purchasing an additional 121,452 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 857,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after buying an additional 57,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -270.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

