Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 83,120 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 131.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,120 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of Skyline Champion worth $12,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Skyline Champion by 42.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after buying an additional 64,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $408,564.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,290.22. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $451,750.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,020.31. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.40.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $81.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.26. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

