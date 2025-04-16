1,437,846 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,437,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,618,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 12.40% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,706 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $31.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

