Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 1,368.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Onestream worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Onestream by 5,118.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after buying an additional 1,566,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream in the third quarter valued at about $10,331,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Onestream during the fourth quarter worth about $1,004,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Onestream during the third quarter worth about $3,878,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Onestream in the third quarter valued at about $2,030,000.

Onestream Price Performance

Shares of OS stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. Onestream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $35.39.

Insider Transactions at Onestream

Onestream ( NASDAQ:OS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onestream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $811,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Onestream from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.84.

About Onestream

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

Featured Articles

